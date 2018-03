Official: Azerbaijan’s military operation could lead to complete defeat of Armenian army

2018-03-26 13:47 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26

Trend:

A military operation of the Azerbaijani army could lead to complete defeat of the Armenian armed forces and result in an inevitable tragedy for the Armenian people, Deputy Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev said.

He was commenting on the latest interview of Chief of General Staff of the Armenian armed forces Movses Hakobyan.