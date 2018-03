Saudi Arabia sacks teachers for ‘Muslim Brotherhood affiliation’

Saudi Arabia has sacked teachers and education board member who it says have been affected by the Muslim Brotherhood ideology, Arab media outlets reported.

Security and intelligence agencies worked together to pinpoint those targeted, the spokesman for the Ministry of Education Mubarak Al-Ossaimi said.

The move comes as part of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s orders to fight “extremist ideologies” in the Kingdom, Al-Ossaimi continued.