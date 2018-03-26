Turkey eliminates over 20 terrorists within country

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

During the previous week, 24 terrorists were killed as part of anti-terrorist operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the eastern provinces of Turkey, the Turkish Interior Ministry said in a message March 26.

The message says that 300 kilograms of explosives were also seized during the operations.

Operations against the PKK terrorist organization will be continued, according to the message.