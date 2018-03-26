President Aliyev: Agriculture can’t develop without serious state support

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26

Trend:

Agriculture cannot develop without serious state support not only in Azerbaijan, but also in all other countries, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said addressing a republican conference on development of cotton-growing in Barda District.

“We know that even the leading states that have made great strides in the development of agriculture allocate serious subsidies to agriculture; state support is provided, and in many cases, protectionist measures are being taken. Each country tries to protect its market. Naturally, we also render very serious state support to the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan,” the president said.

