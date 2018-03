Number of terrorism, extremism convicts increases in Kyrgyzstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The number of people convicted of terrorism and extremism has increased in Kyrgyzstan, Vera Tkachenko, acting head of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Kyrgyzstan, said at a coordination meeting on reforms in the justice system, the Kyrgyz media reported.