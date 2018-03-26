EU starts study into possible steel import limits

The European Union began a study on Monday on whether the import tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump warranted action to prevent predominantly Asian producers flooding Europe with steel, Reuters reports.

Trump’s tariffs, of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, came into force last Friday, although the European Union and six other countries secured temporary exemptions.

The EU is concerned about whether steel manufacturers subject to the U.S. tariffs will divert their product to Europe, leading to a surge of imports.

Its study, which may last up to nine months, could lead the EU to impose its own quotas or tariffs on steel, including stainless steel and pipes, to prevent harm to its own industry.

The tariffs or quotas would have to apply to all countries, meaning leading exporters China, India, Russia, South Korea and Turkey would be hit. U.S. steel makes up less than 1 percent of EU steel imports.

“The information currently available to the European Commission... has revealed that imports of certain steel products have recently increased sharply showing that there is sufficient evidence that these trends in imports appear to call for safeguards measures,” the European Commission said in a document published in the EU official journal on Monday.

China’s commerce ministry said it was willing to strengthen coordination with the European Union to cope with chaos caused by the U.S metals tariffs, adding that protective measures would only make the situation worse.