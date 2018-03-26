Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan was practically collapsing due to incompetent, treacherous activity of PFA-Musavat tandem

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26

As a result of the incompetent and treacherous activity of the anti-national government - the Popular Front of Azerbaijan (PFA)-Musavat tandem - Azerbaijan was practically collapsing, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks addressing a republican conference on development of cotton-growing in Barda District on March 26.

Story still developing

