Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan was practically collapsing due to incompetent, treacherous activity of PFA-Musavat tandem

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26
As a result of the incompetent and treacherous activity of the anti-national government - the Popular Front of Azerbaijan (PFA)-Musavat tandem - Azerbaijan was practically collapsing, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said.
He made the remarks addressing a republican conference on development of cotton-growing in Barda District on March 26.
