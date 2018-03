IMF sees Swiss economic upturn at risk from trade disputes

Switzerland’s economic recovery could be endangered by rising global trade tensions and the country’s stretched real-estate and mortgage market, the International Monetary Fund has found, according to a Swiss government summary on Monday, Reuters reported.

The IMF said the Swiss economic upswing was strengthening as it forecast growth of 2.25 percent in 2018, slightly slower than the latest government forecast of a 2.4 percent expansion.