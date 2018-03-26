US denies leaving air bases in Turkey and Qatar

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has denied reports that its forces were leaving the Incirlik base in Turkey and the Al Udeid base in Qatar, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement on its Twitter page on Sunday, CENTCOM said: "The US is not leaving Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, nor is the US leaving Al Udeid AB, Qatar. These reports are false and without merit."

The US Air Forces Central Command (AFCENT) also tweeted that such reports had "zero credibility".

"These unhelpful reports feed mistrust and division among regional partners at a time when we need to work together to address shared security concerns," it said.

A report by an Israeli website suggested on March 22 that the US was in the process of leaving both bases.

US authorities have said at various times that multiple recent tensions between Washington and Ankara do not affect the US army's operations in Turkey.

Earlier in March, Johnny Michael, the spokesperson for the US European Command (EUCOM), denied "speculative" reports that the US military reduced its operations at Incirlik base, adding that all military activities continued normally.