President Aliyev: Agriculture can’t develop without serious state support (UPDATE)

2018-03-26 15:19 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 14:06)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26

Trend:

Agriculture cannot develop without serious state support not only in Azerbaijan, but also in all other countries, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said addressing a republican conference on development of cotton-growing in Barda District.

“We know that even the leading states, which have made great strides in the development of agriculture, allocate serious subsidies to agriculture; state support is provided, and in many cases, protectionist measures are taken. Each country tries to protect its market. Naturally, we also render very serious state support to the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan,” the president said.

The head of state said that in recent years, Azerbaijan has achieved very great success in the development of agriculture, in particular, in issues related to food security.

“Our main task has been related to food security issues in recent years, because in Soviet times cotton, grapes, fruits, vegetables were grown in Azerbaijan, but the main food products were supplied from other republics. Therefore, we have, first of all, worked and invested in order to meet domestic needs with local products. I think we have made very significant progress in addressing food security issues,” President Aliyev noted.

