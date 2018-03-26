Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan reached serious success in addressing food security

Azerbaijan has made significant progress in addressing food security issues, President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks addressing a republican conference on development of cotton-growing in Barda District on March 26.

"In the main areas that determine food security, today Azerbaijan either fully provides itself or is very close to this target. Azerbaijan provides itself with meat by almost 100 percent. Production of milk stands at approximately 80-85 percent. Production of chicken meat will reach 100 percent and big export potential will be created in the next year or two. As for production of eggs, currently, we not only provide ourselves, but also export. In other words, these are priority areas,” President Aliyev noted.