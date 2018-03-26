Putin to pay state visit to China, take part in SCO meeting in Qingdao

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to pay a state visit to China in conjunction with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Qingdao, TASS with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Monday.

The ministry recalled that Chinese president’s special envoy and Foreign Minister Wang Yi would pay a working visit to Russia on March 27-28. "On March 28, he will have talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the ministry said. "The talks will focus on the key political event in bilateral relations this year, that is, the Russian president’s state visit to China, which is expected to take place in conjunction with the SCO meeting in Qingdao."