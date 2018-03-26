Terrorists cut Kabul's access to electricity from Central Asia

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Taliban insurgents have blown up a power pylon supplying electricity from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan in northern Baghlan province, Afghan media outlets reported.

In Kabul, De Afghanistan Breshna Shirkat (DABS) said the militants destroyed the pylon with a bomb 22 kilometer from a sub-station in the Baghlan capital at around 2am.

The statement said a technical team had arrived in the area to repair the pylon. The problem would be fixed in a few hours, DABS promised.

Mahmood Haqmal, the Baghlan governor spokesman, confirmed the pylon was blown up in the Gylagi area of Doshi district. He told Pajhwok Afghan News the militants had planted explosives under the pylon.