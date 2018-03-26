Sergei Mavrodi, 90s financial pyramid architect, dies in Moscow hospital

Sergei Mavrodi, the founder of the MMM financial pyramid that cheated millions of Russians out of their savings in the 1990s, has died in a Moscow hospital, a source in medical circles told TASS on Monday.

"He was taken to the 67th city clinical hospital as an unidentified person. He is now being taken to the forensic morgue No. 5," the source said.

The Ritual funeral service has said it will render assistance to Mavrodi’s family for his burial.

"The Ritual state funeral service is helping and assisting the family of Sergei Mavrodi with his burial," the company’s spokesman said in response to an inquiry from TASS.

According to media reports, Mavrodi was hospitalized from his apartment in Komsomolsky Avenue in central Moscow where he lived.