Ilham Aliyev: Fertilizer plant to start operating in Sumgayit in 2018 (UPDATE)

2018-03-26 17:39 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 16:15)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26

Trend:

A plant on production of fertilizers will start operating in Sumgayit city in 2018, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks addressing a republican conference on development of cotton-growing in Barda District on March 26.