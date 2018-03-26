15 countries to expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with UK - Tusk

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Germany, France, Denmark, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, France, Italy and the US have decided to expel Russian diplomats amid Skripal's case, Sputnik reports.

"Fourteen out of 28 EU member-states have decided to expel diplomats from the Russian Federation as a measure of solidarity with London on the Skripal case," European Council President Donald Tusk said.

So far the following countries have announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats,

Poland — 4

Lithuania — 3

Latvia — 1

The Netherlands — 2

Ukraine — 13

France — 4

Denmark — 2

The Czech Republic — 3

Estonia — 1

Germany — 4

Italy — 2

The US — 60

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said "We have to do the utmost to show… solidarity with our allies," and to come up with "coordinated measures" as well as national measures.

"Today, Poland decided to declare four Russian diplomats persona non-grata," Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said.

According to the Russian Embassies in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, the Ambassadors to these countries have been summoned earlier to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the respective nations.

Czech PM: 'Unreported Spies' to be Expelled