Child protection councils to be set up across Turkey: Family minister

2018-03-26 21:07 | www.trend.az | 2

Child protection councils against child abuse will be set up in all of Turkey’s 81 provinces, Family and Social Policies Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya has said.

“We are extremely sensitive and have zero tolerance when it comes to children. We will set up protection councils for children in every province as part of new National Strategy Document and Action Plan on Children’s Rights 2018-2023,” Kaya told daily Milliyet.

Kaya said they will announce the details of the new plan in due course, which was prepared within the scope of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“We will have separate plans and solutions for every city’s child protection councils based on their specific problems. For example, if we find out that a city’s main problem is underage marriages, then the council in that city will mainly focus on fixing this specific situation,” she added.

Kaya also said they are planning to create social risk mapping, starting from Turkey’s most disadvantaged regions and the Family Social Support Program (ASDEP) will play an important role in this.

“As part of our project ASDEP social workers go and visit families to monitor their needs. They check whether there are elderly people who need help, women who are exposed to violence, or children who are not going to school. This way we assess the problems and come up with solutions,” Kaya added.

According to the ministry’s figures, ASDEP social workers visited 300,000 families in the last quarter of 2017.

Raising awareness about child abuse

Regarding preventive measures against child abuse, Kaya said they are mainly focused on training personnel from all educational institutions, as well as families and children, regarding the issue.