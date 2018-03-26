Israel to receive record $705 mln for missile defense from US in 2018 – minister

Israel will receive a record $705 million from the United States in 2018 to finance its missile defense programs, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said, Sputnik reported.

"I am pleased and excited to announce that the US Congress has approved a record sum for Israel's missile defense program: $705 million in 2018!" Lieberman said in his statement, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.

The US Congress has increased its budget for funding Israeli missile defense programs by $148 million in order to include Iron Dome and Arrow 3 development, informs the newspaper.