Turkish Air Force liquidates 12 terrorists in northern Iraq

2018-03-27 02:48 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27

Trend:

Turkish Air Force has liquidated 12 terrorists in Hakurk and Kani Rash areas in northern Iraq, according Turkish media.

It is noted that in the framework of the operation that began on March 10, the number of liquidated terrorists reached 67.