Brazilian finance minister to step down ahead of presidential run

2018-03-27 | www.trend.az

Brazil's Finance Minister, Henrique Meirelles, will step down from the government next week and join the ranks of the ruling Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, senior government officials said on Monday, accordin to Xinhua.

The news of Meirelles' move was broken by the government's chief of staff, Eliseu Padilha. Meirelles' quit from the post opens the possibility that he will run in the Oct. 7 presidential election, or be on the ticket as vice president.

Meirelles is currently a member of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which has said it will support him in the election.

Moreover, the minister of political affairs, Carlos Marun, also told the press that "the natural candidate is President (Michel) Temer but if he does not want it or can't run, Minister Meirelles' candidacy would be very welcome."

Under Brazil's electoral laws, if Meirelles plans to be a presidential candidate, he has to resign from the government post by April 7.