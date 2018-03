US State Department expresses condolences to families of Kemerovo tragedy victims

2018-03-27 06:52 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 27

Trend:

United States expressed condolences to the families of those killed as a result of a fire in a shopping center in Kemerovo, said in the statement of the head of the press service of the State Department Heather Nauert.