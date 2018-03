Tunisair looks to African routes as European battle brews

Tunisair is counting on new African routes to drive passenger growth as it prepares for increased competition for flights to and from Europe under an “Open Skies” agreement with the EU, Al Arabia reports.

The Tunisian state-owned airline will launch two new routes by the end of this year, to Sudan and Cameroon, the company told Reuters. That will bring the number of its African routes to 10, after it began flights to Guinea and Benin last year.