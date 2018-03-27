Moldova, Azerbaijan: new opportunities for co-op (INTERVIEW)

2018-03-27 08:02 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Gulgiz Muradova – Trend:

Trend’s exclusive interview with Tudor Ulianovschi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova.

Question: There are traditionally good relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova. The two enjoy multifaceted cooperation in a number of sectors. Which spheres do you still believe need incentives?

Answer:As we look retrospectively, but also into the future of our bilateral relations, it is important to mention that the excellent diplomatic relations between Moldova and Azerbaijan have been further strengthened after both of our states gained their independence.

Since their establishment, our friendly relations have been based on mutual trust and understanding, reciprocity and equality and have progressively developed and consolidated in all areas – political, economic, cultural and humanitarian. Our cooperation has grown not only at the bilateral level, but also at the regional and international level, on matters of mutual interest such as peace, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our countries.

Last year, when we celebrated together the 25th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations, we had the occasion to further strengthen our political dialogue and fruitful cooperation in many fields.

To be more precise, on the political side, it is worth mentioning the visits of high level officials from Moldova paid to the Republic of Azerbaijan, high level meetings at the international fora, visits of ministers and deputy ministers, as well as the revitalization of the political consultations held between the ministries of foreign affairs.

With respect to the legal framework that underlies our bilateral cooperation, it has developed during the recent years and currently represents a network of more than 50 bilateral agreements in force. New agreements in new areas of interest are currently being negotiated, while some are adjusted in order to reflect recent developments.

At the same time, we shouldn’t ignore the cultural side. During 2017, a significant number of cultural events were organized in Baku, including 3 concerts and 2 art exhibitions of famous Moldovan musicians and artists, as well as other forms of cultural exchanges. Also, singers and other art performers from Azerbaijan have participated at festivals organized in Moldova.

Just to name a few: 3 concerts have been presented by the well-known Moldovan pan-flute performer Constantin Moscovici at the State Philharmonics Hall and at the International Mugham Center. Furthermore, an exhibition of the artists Ion and Iulia Carchelan was organized at the ArtTowel in the IceriSeher (Old City) Baku. We should also mention in this respect the project for the translation of literature anthologies of the both countries, as well as the translation of several books by Moldovan and Azerbaijani writers, which will be soon officially published in Baku and Chișinău.

We are looking forward to multiply the cultural events to be held this year, such as the participation of a group of Moldovan artists at the International Mugham Festival in Baku at the beginning of March, the performance of a young Moldovan singer in the YouthVision contest in April and of a group of children in the Bridges of Friendship Festival in June (in Guba). We are also working on the organization of an exhibition of a Moldovan artist in Baku.

Good cooperation has also been established and is further developing among different research, academia and sports institutions.

This successful multidimensional cooperation is significantly contributing to further strengthening mutual trust, active political dialogue, economic and cultural ties and friendly bilateral relations between our two countries.

Q.: Economy plays a major role in the relations between the countries. Do you think the trade turnover between the two countries reflects the existing potential? What is going to be done to increase the turnover?

A.: As mentioned earlier, during the recent period, bilateral relations between our two countries have been developing dynamically in all areas of cooperation. Moreover, I would like to note with satisfaction that throughout the last two years, significant positive trends in economic cooperation, including commercial exchanges were registered.

For instance, the turnover between the two countries in 2016 increased by 39 percent compared to 2015 and by 41 percent in 2017 compared to 2016. In spite of this, we believe that the economic and commercial potential does not match the excellent level of relations between our two countries and still remains quite high, especially in some priority areas.

We support the strengthening of our bilateral cooperation in the economic, trade and investment fields and are confident that through the Inter-Governmental Joint Commission on economic cooperation and the Business Forum to be held in the near future in Baku we will further capitalize on the existing potential cooperation in areas such as agriculture, energy, industry, transport, tourism and other priority areas, to the mutual benefit of our countries.

Several high level visits planned to take place during the current year will also be of special importance for this process and further enhancement of political and economic cooperation between our countries.

Q.: Moldova previously voiced intention to attract Azerbaijan in development of hydrocarbon resources. Do the countries hold talks on any project in this regard? How do you plan to deepen the energy segment of bilateral cooperation?

A.: This sector is of great importance for the Republic of Moldova, as the country has very limited resources and depends almost entirely on one source of energy. Therefore, being interested in guaranteeing the energy security of our country we have developed the 2030 Strategy, which defines strategic objectives, priorities and opportunities in this field and pursues three major tasks: securing safe energy supply; developing competitive markets and their regional and European integration; and ensuring sustainability of the energy sector.

For the same reasons, we are very much interested in diversification of energy sources and routes of their delivery, and we hope that a great role in the achievement of such an objective could be played by Azerbaijan, especially through successful implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project, including its TAP and TANAP segments, which are to ensure diversification of natural gas sources and strengthen energy security of many European countries.

Moldova is also interested in the advancement of other energy projects, such as AGRI (Azerbaijan-Georgia-Romania Interconnector) LNG (liquefied natural gas) developed in the region, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas via pipelines to Georgia and then liquefied gas to Romania, as well as BRUA (Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria), which we believe in a long term have the potential of becoming important instruments for ensuring the energy security of the countries in the region.

This is especially important for us in the context of connecting Moldova to the Romanian gas system through the Iaşi-Ungheni pipeline, and especially in the perspective of finishing, at the end of this year, the construction of the Ungheni-Chișinău gas pipeline, designed to supply with gas the capital city Chișinău, which is the biggest consumer of the country. Full implementation of this major project will allow Moldova not only to connect to the Romanian energy system, but to the European one as well; it will also create new opportunities for diversification of the energy supply and increased energy security of the country.

Q.: What about investing in Azerbaijan? Which sectors will be interesting for Moldovan investors?

A.: It is obvious that to attract or make investments in a certain country any interested public or private economic operators should have on the one side sufficient available capital, and on the other side an in-depth knowledge of investment opportunities and market features of that country.

The current economic and investment statistics between our countries show that while more than one hundred joint enterprises with a capital of around two million US dollars are operating in our two countries, the potential for investment is much higher, especially since both countries provide an excellent environment for that.

It seems that at this stage business communities from both countries are still to identify sources and conditions for investment, and consequently assisting them in this process remains one of the most important tasks of the relevant governmental institutions from both countries.

Nevertheless, according to the economic experts, there are favorable incentives for certain investment of Moldovan companies in the Azerbaijani economy, including through the existing and new joint enterprises, by sharing expertise and participating in the development of such economic sectors as agriculture, including viticulture and winemaking production, food processing and farming equipment production, green-house construction, as well as wood processing, furniture and carpet manufacturing.

In our turn, the Republic of Moldova is interested in attracting investments in many sectors of our economy and, having a wide range of investment opportunities, Moldova is one of the most attractive destinations for direct foreign investments. Presently, the main reasons to invest in our country are political stability, economic growth and a very friendly and non-discriminatory investment environment, including freedom of investment, transparency, guarantees of investor rights and against loss, as well as resolution of disputes and other rights. In addition, great opportunities for foreign investments are offered by the 7 free economic zones with 11 sub-zones and 10 industrial parks operating in Moldova. As for main fields of investment; they are agriculture, automotive, textile, renewable energy, transportation, ICT and medicine.