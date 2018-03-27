Kyrgyz Minister of Finance discuss with ADB Vice President irrigation and water supply projects

Kyrgyz Finance Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev met with Vice President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Wencai Zhang, Kabar reported.

The press service of the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that during the meeting the sides discussed issues of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and ADB, in particular, the implementation of projects on irrigation and water supply.

The Minister of Finance greeting the ADB delegation on behalf of the Ministry of Finance thanked the bank's management for the assistance and support for socio-economic reforms in the Kyrgyz Republic.

"The Government of the Kyrgyz Republic began to develop a draft long-term development strategy until 2040. In the coming days, we will discuss this document at a meeting of the National Council for Sustainable Development. The priority areas for the Kyrgyz Republic are the development of information and communication technologies, the issues of providing clean drinking water and improving irrigation networks," Kasymaliev said.