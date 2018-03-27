Iran’s services exports register increase

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:‎

Iran exported $10,796 million worth of services during the first 11 months of the last fiscal year (March 20, 2017-Feb. 20, 2018).

Iran’s services exports registered a rise by 3.5 percent compared to the same period of the preceding year, according to the latest data released by the country’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

Iran’s revenues via services exports amounted to $1,939.8 million in the 11th Iranian calendar month

The Islamic Republic puts technical and engineering services, tourism and transit sectors in service sector exports.

Iran’s technical and engineering services exports stood at $750 million in the 11-month period, registering a fall by 3.1 percent.