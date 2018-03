Saudi Crown Prince meets number of American CEOs in New York

2018-03-27 09:41 | www.trend.az | 2

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met in New York on Monday with a number of CEOs and directors of major American companies in which the Softbank Vision Fund invested in, Al Arabiya reported.

During the meeting, they reviewed the joint investment areas within the framework of the Vision Softbank Fund.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news