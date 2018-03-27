Financial industry body presses China to further reform capital markets

China needs to further open its capital markets and create a level playing field for foreign investors while allowing more risk-hedging tools in the country’s markets, the head of an Asian securities industry body said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Mark Austen, CEO of Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA), said China’s imminent MSCI inclusion added urgency to further reforms, but added Beijing’s recent government restructuring could help reduce “turf battles” between regulators.

He brushed aside fears that a looming Sino-U.S. trade war would derail China’s financial deregulation.

“What we’re seeing in China is that reforms in the capital markets have a life of their own, because they’re really there to essentially fuel economic growth in China, and help deal with issues around deleveraging,” Austen told Reuters in an interview.

A White Paper published on Tuesday by ASIFMA, which represents over 100 global financial institutions, suggested a range of policy changes, including loosening investment quotas and repatriation limits for overseas investors, breaking up Beijing’s monopoly on forex trading platforms and introducing more shorting activities.

Austen said global index publisher MSCI’s (MSCI.N) planned inclusion of China’s “A-shares” into its emerging market index this year would provide a catalyst for further reforms.

The MSCI inclusion “brings a lot of additional money and foreign appetite for China,” he said.