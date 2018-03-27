Turkey confiscates big consignment of heroin

2018-03-27 09:55 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

During the operation against drug traffickers in Turkey’s eastern Van province, 100 kilograms of heroin have been confiscated, the provincial police department said in a message March 27.

The confiscated heroin consignment was transported to Turkey from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"There are also detainees who planned to transport heroin to the EU countries," the message said.

In January-February 2018, 3,722 kilograms of heroin have been confiscated, the Turkish Interior Ministry said earlier.

During the reporting period, 16,802 kilograms of psychotropic substances and 202 kilograms of Bonzai drugs were confiscated in Turkey.