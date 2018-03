China increases import of goods from Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

China plans to increase the volume of imports of products from Kazakhstan, Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhui said at a press conference, Kazakh media outlets reported.

The ambassador stressed that the list of increasingly imported Kazakh products, includes metals, oil and gas.