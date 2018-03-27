Bangladesh sees little foreign funds for Rohingya refugee island

2018-03-27 10:14 | www.trend.az | 2

Bangladesh is not expecting much help from foreign donors as it forges ahead with plans to relocate 100,000 Rohingya refugees to an uninhabited island, an undertaking that does not yet have a timeline, a state minister said in an interview, Reuters reports.

The minister of state for foreign affairs, Mohammed Shahriar Alam, told Reuters on Friday that Bangladesh was paying the entire roughly $280 million to build homes and fortify the muddy island in the Bay of Bengal from cyclones, and that it was mulling a formal request for international funds.

No refugees who fled a military crackdown in Myanmar would be moved there against their will, he added.