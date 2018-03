Two Turkish servicemen killed in Syria’s Afrin

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Two Turkish servicemen were killed as a result of an explosion in Syria’s Afrin city, the Turkish General Staff said in a message March 27.

According to the message, the incident occurred on March 26.

Other details of the incident have not been reported.