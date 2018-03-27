Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

Trend:

The cost of gold, silver and platinum increased in Azerbaijan on March 27, while the cost of palladium decreased, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 71.7 manats to 2301.562 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on March 19.

The cost of silver increased by 0.78 manats to 28.4505 manats per ounce, the cost of platinum - by 24.6 manats to 1629.9685 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 24.8455 manats in the country.