Central Asian FMs, EU High Representative mull Afghanistan

2018-03-27 11:07 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Regular meeting under the Central Asia – EU format was held within the framework of the high-level international conference on Afghanistan “Peace Process, Cooperation in the Sphere of Security and Regional Interaction” in Tashkent on March 26—27, 2018, Uzbek media reported on March 27.

According to the information, Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan (Kayrat Abdrakhmanov), Kyrgyzstan (Erlan Abdyldayev), Tajikistan (Sirojiddin Aslov), Uzbekistan (Abdulaziz Kamilov), Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan – Vepa Hajiyev and Vice-President of the European Commission, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini discussed relevant topics of the regional cooperation during the meeting.

Foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries welcomed the EU’s intent to develop and adopt a renewed EU Regional Strategy in 2019 and expressed readiness of their countries to actively participate in the process.