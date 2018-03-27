Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Bangladesh

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Md. Abdul Hamid.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the public holiday of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh – Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of Bangladesh peace and prosperity,” the president added.

