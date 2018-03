Qatar, Turkey hold joint military drills

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Qatar and Turkey held joint military exercises, Qatar’s Defense Ministry said in a message.

According to the message, the two countries’ joint military exercises dabbed “Lion’s Den” took place from March 14 to 22.

In 2017, Turkey adopted a Law on ratification of the agreement between Turkey and Qatar on deployment of a Turkish military contingent in Qatar.