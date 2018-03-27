Uzbekistan ready to host talks on Afghanistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan is always ready to host talks between the government of Afghanistan and Taliban movement, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

“Sharing the common responsibility for the future of Afghanistan and based on the traditionally friendly relations between Uzbek and Afghan nations, we are ready to create all the necessary conditions and host direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement at any stage of the peace process,” the Uzbek president said addressing the opening of the international conference on Afghanistan.

The head of state noted that security of Afghanistan is equal to security of Uzbekistan.