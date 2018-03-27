Astana among top financial centers in Global Financial Centers Index

2018-03-27 11:47 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Astana was included in the Global Financial Centers Index (GFCI) rating, along with such financial centers as London, New York, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Shanghai and Abu Dhabi, Kazakh media outlets reported.

Inclusion of Astana in the rating of global financial centers was mainly facilitated by the full-scale operation of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) since January 2018.

The official presentation of the 23rd edition of GFCI was held in the Chinese city of Qingdao.