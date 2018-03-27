Turkish ministry talks elimination of terrorists within country

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Twenty-three terrorists have recently been killed as part of operations against militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization in Turkey, the Turkish Interior Ministry said in a message March 27.

The message says that 11 PKK members were eliminated only in the southern province of Hatay.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.