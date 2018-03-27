Uzbek president talks on prevention of external support of terrorism in Afghanistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The peace process in Afghanistan is closely connected with efforts aimed at struggle against financing of the international terrorism, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on March 27.

“We believe in importance for the external powers to unconditionally support the Afghan government in its intent to get rid of bases of the foreign terrorist organizations in Afghanistan, to prevent financial and technical support of the terrorism without distinction,” the president said, addressing the opening of the international conference on Afghanistan in Tashkent.