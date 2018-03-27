Egypt begins second day of voting as Sisi coasts towards victory

Egypt began the second of a three-day presidential election on Tuesday with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi set for an easy victory, after authorities urged people to cast their ballots to provide a strong mandate for the former military commander, Reuters reports.

Sisi faces just one challenger, who is expected to barely register against the incumbent, whom he supports.

Egyptian authorities hope that three days of voting will be enough to produce a decent turnout for Sisi. The president still has many supporters.

Egypt’s election commission said the election would be free and fair, and Sisi said he would have liked more candidates running.