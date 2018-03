Azerbaijani president allocates funding for road construction in Barda

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to allocate funds for the construction of a road in Barda District.

Under the presidential order, seven million manats are allocated from the state budget for the construction of Mughanli-Korpusindiran road, which links nine settlements with a total population of 13,000 people.

