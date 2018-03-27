Survey: 84.1% of respondents to unequivocally vote for Ilham Aliyev

2018-03-27 13:27 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

Trend:

Some 84.1 percent of respondents in a survey conducted by the ELS Independent Studies Center said they will unequivocally vote for Ilham Aliyev at the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan.

In the run-up to the presidential election in Azerbaijan, the ELS Independent Studies Center Public Association conducted a survey of 1,580 respondents in 68 districts (excluding the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the occupied areas) of Azerbaijan in February-March this year to assess the socio-political and socio-economic situation in the country, electoral activity, as well as to determine the Azerbaijani population’s attitude to topical issues.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news