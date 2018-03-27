Russia vows adequate response to US, EU over diplomats’ expulsion

Moscow will give an adequate response to the decision by Washington and a number of Western countries to expel Russian diplomats, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"An adequate response will be given to all steps of the United States and the European Union, which we see," Zakharova said. "This refers to the expulsion of Russian diplomats and the closure of the consulate-general [in Seattle]."

The UK has not provided any information on the case of former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia poisoned in Salisbury, Zakharova said.