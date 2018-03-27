FM: Luxembourg supports OSCE MG co-chairs’ initiatives to solve Karabakh conflict

2018-03-27 13:38 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

Trend:

Luxembourg and the entire European Union support the initiatives of the OSCE Minsk Group сo-сhairs on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said at a press conference following a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, the Armenian media reported.

He added that the day will come when the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be found within the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship format.