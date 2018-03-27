Israeli banks put brakes on consumer credit

Consumer credit growth rose 3% last year but is expected to shrink in 2018.

2017 is shaping up as the last year with a significant increase in consumer credit from the banks. Consumer credit growth averaged 3% last year, and some of the banks took an even more aggressive attitude, boosting their consumer credit by 6-10%. 2018, however, is shaping up as a completely different story, whether because of messages from the Bank of Israel or internal decisions by the banks, Globes reported.

The most conservative bank in consumer credit is Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI), which called a halt to growth in consumer credit already in 2017. Bank Leumi already explicitly addressed this point in its annual reports, stating, "In view of the prolonged trend in the Israeli economy in the level of private consumption, and in view of the degree of leverage among households, as reflected in the great volume and proportion of Bank Leumi's problem debt, the bank's management and board of directors have decided against increasing the appetite for risk in this segment." Bank Leumi also emphasized that it was enhancing supervision of consumer credit: "Given the rise in leverage among households in Israel, and in view of the likelihood that this trend will persist, in addition to scrupulous adherence to underwriting processes, regular monitoring of individual credit has been expanded and stepped up."

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) commented in its reports on difficulties in collection, following legislative changes, writing, "The increase in the proportion of expenses in respect of credit losses resulted, among other things, from the effects of legislation reducing the volume of debt payments by private customers who have encountered difficulties."

The banks' annual reports, provide a more profound look at the characteristics of consumer credit. Bank Leumi's figures show that the bank substantially reduced credit granted to customers for whom this was their sole activity, i.e. those with an account in another bank whose only business with Bank Leumi was taking a loan. This credit is considered relatively risky, because the bank usually lacks information about such borrowers that it has for other customers, and has no securities in the form of salary paid into the bank account or other assets of the customer. Bank Leumi cut its credit in this category by 25% to less than NIS 2 billion in 2017.

The bank's figures further show that it also shortened the duration of its loans. The proportion of loans for periods of over seven years and loans with no repayment period fell from 12.5% of Bank Leumi's portfolio in 2016 to 11.4% in 2017. Bank Leumi also reduced its exposure to large loans; the proportion of loans in excess of NIS 300,000 dropped from 9.2% of its credit portfolio in 2016 to 8.2% in 2017. Bank Leumi also cut its car loans 13% to NIS 2.26 billion last year.