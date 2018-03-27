Turkey may get S-400 systems ahead of schedule: defense minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey may get S-400 air missile defense systems from Russia ahead of schedule, said Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli, Turkish media reported March 27.

Canikli also noted that Turkey and Russia do not have any problems hindering the purchase of the S-400 systems.

Earlier, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim noted that the talks between Ankara and Washington regarding the purchase of Patriot air defense systems could not be considered as an alternative to the acquisition of Russia's S-400 systems.

The negotiations between Turkey and Russia on the purchase of the S-400 systems were revealed in November 2016.