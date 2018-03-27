Heydar Aliyev Int'l Airport once again recognized as best airport in post-Soviet space

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

For the second year in a row Heydar Aliyev International Airport was awarded the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards, the most prestigious award for the airport industry. The solemn Skytrax award ceremony took place in Stockholm (Sweden).

Azerbaijan's main airport again topped the list of the best airports among Russia and CIS countries' airports for the level of the provided services. Baku Airport retains leadership in this nomination for the second year in a row.