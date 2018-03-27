Middle Eastern Fukushima waiting in the wings

2018-03-27 14:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Azer Ahmadbayli – Trend:

Middle East reminds of a large nuclear plant, where an ongoing controlled chain reaction splits uranium atoms, releasing more and more neutrons and generating more and more heat.

The process is controlled by special protection system. However, if, by some reason, the mass of the fissile matter goes beyond the critical point, the reaction becomes uncontrolled, accompanied by release of a huge amount of energy and destruction.

Continuous accumulation of arms in the region gradually heats up the political environment, indicating that diplomatic means make way for sword law and deterrence. What is this if not a clear sign of an impending war? I'd be happy to be wrong.

Countries, mature in advanced arms technologies, don’t disdain to impregnate the Middle East with deadly types of weaponry, making money for development and production of the next generation technologies. Figuratively speaking, production of the latest type of IPhone or electric car is directly or indirectly dependent on loss of lives in Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Quite a “favorable” relation.

On the other side, the region’s countries are on a one way street to nowhere, unable to stop buying weaponry under the pretext of protecting themselves from aggressive neighbors or fighting terrorism.

Also, what about nuclear weapons? Oh, no, selling nuclear technologies is taboo, as “those crazy people” can get out of hand threatening prosperity of the “civilized world.”

According to Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), since the beginning of 2018 the US State Department has approved nine major arms sales to the Middle East states:

To Saudi Arabia - sale of TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) missiles for an estimated cost of $670 million; sale of a Royal Saudi Land Forces Ordnance Corps Foreign Military Sales Order (FMSO) II Case for an estimated cost of $300 million; sale of equipment and services for the continuation of the Maintenance Support Services (MSS) contract that supports the Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Command for an estimated cost of $106.8 million; sale of continuation of missile system support services for an estimated cost of $500 million;

To the United Arab Emirates - sale of three hundred (300) AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder Block II missiles, forty (40) AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder Captive Air Training Missiles (CATMs), thirty (30) AIM-9X-2 Block II Tactical guidance units, fifteen (15) AIM-9X-2 CATM guidance units, containers, spares, support equipment and missile support for an estimated cost of $270.4 million;

To Qatar - sale of equipment and support to upgrade the Qatari Emiri Air Force’s (QEAF) Air Operation Center (AOC) for an estimated cost of $197 million;

To Kuwait - sale of King Air 350ER Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft for an estimated cost of $259 million; sale of fast patrol boats for an estimated cost of $100 million;