Baku enters list of global financial centers in 2018

2018-03-27

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan's capital city Baku is included in the "Index of Global Financial Centers 2018".

Baku is represented in this index for the first time. The rating of Azerbaijan's capital is 511.