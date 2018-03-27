PM: Turkey expects over 30M tourists in 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey expects the number of tourists visiting the country to be over 30 million in 2018, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, Turkish media reported on March 27.

Yildirim said that the tourism sector will be profitable in Turkey in 2018.

"Turkey has an important tourist potential in the region," Yildirim said.

According to the Turkish Institute of Statistics (TUİK), Turkey's revenues from the tourism sector grew by 18.9 percent in 2017 compared to 2016, and amounted to $26.283 billion.